Accused 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to woman found in D.C., two more victims ID'd

An award-winning public display garden in MarylandB.R. ShenoyMaryland State
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Most of the Washington D.C. AreaWashington, DC
Virginia woman's wildlife cameras continue to spread joy into the New YearUplift LoudounVirginia State
Nora's Knapsack DreamJohn G.Davidsonville, MD
Winter Hazard Causes Heavy Snowfall in Washington D.C.Washington, DC
Body of missing man who abandoned his car amid Virginia snowstorm is found
Days after Jacob Whaley left his car during a devastating snowstorm that hit Virginia, his body was found by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
US residential fires have declined over the decades. Bronx blaze is a reminder how dangerous they can be.
Residential fires have decreased in the U.S. in the last 40 years partly thanks to smoke alarms, but recent deadly blazes underscore their ferocity.
Bronx apartment fire, US-Russia meeting, Chicago schools: 5 things to know Monday
Multiple people in critical condition after deadly Bronx fire, U.S. and Russian officials to meet and more news you need to know Monday.
Finding my family's history in Brunswick, Georgia, where Ahmaud Arbery was murdered
For many, Arbery’s death put Brunswick, Georgia, on the map. For my family, it's home. I used to visit as a child. Going back caused great heartache.
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
A massive fire ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx, killing at least 19 and leaving dozens injured. Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend.
Tragic mystery solved: Missing skier Rory Angelotta's body found 3 miles from resort
Rory Angelotta, an expert skier, went missing from a California resort in a Christmas Day blizzard.
Firm helps companies get rich with ‘questionable’ tax refunds, tactics that exhaust officials
Critics say the company’s tactics could shift tax burdens to individuals while taking public funds from schools, roads and health care.
Man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an AR-15 used in Kenosha shootings agrees to plea deal
Dominick Black, who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle, has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Top 10 trending travel destinations for January: Vermont, Montana, Florida, Nevada, more
Among Google's top trending destinations for January: Vermont, Montana, Florida, Nevada, Texas, California, Tennessee and Georgia.
COVID-19 vaccine mandates, 'woke' Democrats and the Jan. 6 riot: Our top premium columns
From NYPD's first Black female commissioner to Americans' conversations about racial issues, here are some top premium columns you may have missed.
