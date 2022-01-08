ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down Boomer Esiason’s Claim That Packers QB Is Reportedly Considering Boycotting Super Bowl 56 over COVID-19 Protocols: ‘Dumbest F****** Story Ever’

By Jake Elman
 1 day ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is displeased with CBS Sports’ Boomer Esiason. The Cincinnati Bengals great shared a report on Friday, Jan. 7, suggesting the three-time NFL MVP will boycott Super Bowl 56 if the Packers make it that far. Rodgers responded strongly on Twitter and mocked...

