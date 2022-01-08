Cape Coral woman arrested for DUI with child in the car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman was arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the car on Thursday.

Officials responded to a reckless driver call who said that a car crossed four lanes of traffic before slamming into a tree in the middle of a vacant lot.

When the officer approached the vehicle, a child was seen in the back seat.

An unidentified witness told officials that they found a woman, identified as Kaylee O’Con, yelling “help me” and “I wrecked my car” while lying in the passenger front seat, holding her head.

Other witnesses said they heard the crash while sitting in their backyard.

When O’Con was being treated by firefighters, she was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech, according to Cape Coral police.

The force of the crash sent her slamming her head into the windshield, then over the gear shift which broke in half from her body being thrown from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat.

The officer determined O’Con was impaired to the point of not being able to operate a vehicle and she was arrested for DUI.

She was brought to the Lee County Jail.