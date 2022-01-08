SWX on the sidelines: Gameday inside Toyota Stadium

FRISCO, TX (Valley News Live) - The weather in Frisco has been fantastic this last month and it’s created a perfect situation for the crew at Toyota Stadium who have been tasked with getting the field ready for not just one, but three college football games over the last month. They say the years of experience have made a world of difference in the conditions the bison and the bobcats will play on.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO