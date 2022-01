PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda police are responding to a single vehicle accident along Burnt Store Road.

The vehicle was found rolled over in the right southbound lane of Burnt Store Road and south of Royal Poinciana.

Officers have closed the lane to handle the crash.

According to the Punta Gorda police Facebook post, only minor injuries occurred from the crash. No further details have been revealed at this time.