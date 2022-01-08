ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Five further Covid-19 deaths recorded

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXE7T_0dgPqAVJ00

Five further Covid-19 related deaths were notified in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The latest toll came as another 3,458 confirmed cases of the virus were also announced.

No updates were given on hospital numbers on Saturday.

There were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland on Friday, of whom 31 were in intensive care.

While Saturday’s case numbers were significantly down from 6,444 recorded on Friday, Northern Ireland is expected to hit the peak of the Omicron wave in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Dashboard#Healthdpt#Omicron
BBC

Covid-19: India records first death linked to Omicron variant

A 74-year-old man who died in the western state of Rajasthan was India's first death with the Omicron variant, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Officials said the man had been suffering from diabetes and other comorbid conditions. India has reported 2,630 Omicron cases so far. It reported more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

End mass jabs and treat Covid like flu, says ex-head of vaccine taskforce

The former chief of the UK’s vaccine taskforce says the mass vaccination programme should end after the booster campaign – and Covid-19 should be treated as an endemic virus like the flu.Dr Clive Dix thinks the UK should focus on “stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups”.He supports the current booster vaccine drive but believes it is time to “manage disease, not virus spread”.His comments come as the UK reached a grim milestone. More than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid test since the pandemic began.Dr Dix, who stepped down from his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
inkfreenews.com

Goshen Hospital Sees Record Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In December

GOSHEN — The number of patients who died of COVID-19 at Goshen Hospital in December was 25, the highest number of patients to die in any month of the pandemic so far. “We are heart-broken for all the families who have lost their loved ones to this pandemic,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “It doesn’t get any easier for us to lose the patients we’re doing our best to care for.”
GOSHEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid: UK’s pandemic death toll passes 150,000

More than 150,000 people in the United Kingdom have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, according to government figures.Only the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru have reported more than the 150,057 fatalities recorded by UK health authorities since the start of the pandemic – although measures vary, with the number of death certificates in the UK that mention Covid-19 exceeding 174,000.In a tweeted statement, Boris Johnson said said: "Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000."Each and every one of those is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news — live: Scientists warn too early for UK to ‘live with’ virus as new cases fall for several days

It is too early to start “living with Covid”, scientists have warned, after the former vaccines minister suggested the UK could lead the world into moving from a pandemic to endemic phase with the virus.Insisting that there are “absolutely not” plans to imminently axe free lateral flow tests, as was earlier reported, Nadhim Zahawi made clear that ministers are preparing to eventually treat the virus as part of the normal range of ongoing health problems, rather than a national emergency.It came as Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford accused Boris Johnson’s government of ignoring “what the science would have told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Increase in Scottish Covid-19 intensive care cases

There were 55 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday, Public Health Scotland figures show.It is an increase of seven from Friday when the intensive care total was 48.The data also shows that 13 of the people requiring intensive care have been treated for more than 28 days.There are 1,382 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 20 from Friday.The figures show there were 7,561 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.Of the 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, 23.2% were positive.There were three new reported deaths...
WORLD
The Independent

PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000

Boris Johnson recognised the “terrible toll” of coronavirus on the UK after official figures showed more than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.A scientist advising the Government said the total passed on Saturday, when an additional 313 deaths were announced, was an “absolute tragedy” made worse because “many of them were avoidable if we had acted earlier in the first and second wave”.With a total of 150,057 deaths by that way of measuring, the UK became the seventh country to pass the milestone, following the US, Brazil India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Covid death toll in Northern Ireland tops 4,000

Another 18 fatalities were recorded in the week December 25-31, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. The number of deaths in Northern Ireland linked to Covid-19 has now topped 4,000. Another 18 fatalities were recorded in the week December 25-31, according to data compiled...
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 17K Cases & 52 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 17,252 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations decreased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 20, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,286. The state reported 52 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,969 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate decreased to 27.83% over the past 24 hours, a 1.45% decrease. Sunday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

People without Covid booster jab gambling with their health, says expert

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer has urged those who have not yet had their Covid-19 booster jab that they are gambling unnecessarily with their health.Sir Michael McBride appealed particularly to those aged 50 and over not to delay getting the latest dose of the vaccination amid soaring cases of the Omicron variant.More than 7,000 further confirmed cases of the virus were notified over the weekend.A further seven deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also notified.“When it comes to vaccination, the message is simple – it takes three for the general 16 plus population, and four...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No sign of surge in severe Omicron cases and deaths, says expert

A surge in the number of severe Omicron cases and deaths is unlikely to be seen in the current wave of the pandemic, an expert has said.Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter said that while there is no definite severing between the number of Covid infections and hospital admissions, there has been a break between the number of cases and severe outcomes.The statistician told BBC News that although hospital admissions in London seem to be stable, and perhaps even declining, admissions are rising in other parts of the country.Sir David, chairman of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication, University of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland Omicron peak ‘likely in the next couple of weeks’ – McBride

Northern Ireland is set to reach the peak of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the next couple of weeks, the chief medical officer has indicated.Sir Michael McBride said case numbers will “increasingly become a less reliable indicator” of how extensive the epidemic in this wave is.“We’ve seen a significant change in testing behaviour, we’ve brought about some changes in our testing strategy with removing the requirements for confirmatory PCR tests, but it’s really important that people still report their positive lateral flow tests because that’s important for contact tracing,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster...
WORLD
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy