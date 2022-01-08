ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKhSf_0dgPq1e100

(NEXSTAR) — Leonardo DiCaprio has survived a sinking ship, fought a bear, and captured attention for his efforts to protect the environment. While his acting makes him infamous in entertainment, DiCaprio’s name will now forever be present in the science world, too.

Scientists in the United Kingdom have named a new tree after the actor, whose most recent role was as an astronomer who tries to help save humanity in “Don’t Look Up.”

The tree, officially known as Uvariopsis dicaprio , is found only in the Ebo Forest of Cameroon, according to a publication in the scientific journal, PeerJ . This is the first plant new to science to be officially named by scientists with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuBnm_0dgPq1e100
The tree in Ebo forest named in honor of Leonardo DiCaprio, Uvariopsis dicaprio . (Lorna Mackinnon/RBG Kew)

The ‘dicaprio’ tree stands about 13 feet tall, Kew reports , and has large, glossy, bright yellow-green flowers on the trunk. Kew scientists decided to name the new discovery after DiCaprio in honor of the role he played in lobbying efforts to revoke a logging concession for the Ebo Forest in 2020.

DiCaprio shared posts to his Instagram asking his followers to sign a petition urging officials in Cameroon to withdraw plans to log part of the Ebo Forest. In August 2020, government officials backtracked on its decision, overturning a decree that would have allowed for timber extraction across nearly half of the forest, Reuters reports .

#BettyWhiteChallenge takes social media by storm, encourages people to donate to animal shelters

According to Kew , the Ebo Forest is one of the largest intact rainforests in Africa’s Cameroon and is home to the Banen people, as well as countless unique plants and species. Kew scientists, as well as scientists from the National Herbarium of Cameroon, have been documenting the wide array of plant species in the Ebo Forest, supporting the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which has been leading efforts to protect the forest for almost two decades.

While just recently named, the ‘dicaprio’ tree has already been added to the list of species threatened with extinction due to “anthropogenic pressures,” scientists explain in the Jan. 6 publication .

In 2021, Kew scientists and their partners officially named more than 200 plants and fungi, BBC reports .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Man in Knoxville Police custody dies overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death while being transported following his arrest by Knoxville Police overnight. According to the Knoxville Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, a KPD officer made a traffic...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dicaprio
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
CarBuzz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's $1.5 Million Motorhome Is The Height Of Lavish Living

While some of us would be more than happy sticking it out in a Ford F-150 converted into a motorhome, A-list celebrities do need something a bit more professional. Enter King Kong Production Vehicles, the self-described frontrunner when it comes to fancy motorhomes. Judging by this special rental that it has leased out to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, that claim is pretty hard to argue with.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'We're bonded for life': Kate Winslet reveals she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio after not seeing each other for three years

Kate Winslet has revealed she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate, 46, and Leonardo, 47, who have known each other since their early 20s after working on the 1997 film, hadn't seen each other for three years due to the pandemic. They met...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kate Winslet talks tearful Leonardo DiCaprio reunion, plus more news

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio finally reunite after COVID kept them apart for years. "Bonded for life." That's how Kate Winslet describes her long and well-documented friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio in a new interview with The Guardian. Kate, 46, first got close to Leo, 47, when they played Rose and Jack in 1997's "Titanic." Their relationship has only grown closer in the years since, in spite of the fact Kate lives in London, while Leo spends most of his time, States-side. But once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2020, their usual get-togethers were derailed. By the time they finally saw each other in Los Angeles recently, three years had passed since they last got together. "I couldn't stop crying," Kate shared, according to the Daily Mail. "I've known him for half of my life. It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and have a catch-up. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID," the "Mare of Easttown" star continued. "He's my friend, my really close friend," she added. "We're bonded for life."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Africa#Animal Shelters#Rbg Kew#The Ebo Forest#Reuters
Variety

‘Don’t Look Up’ Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett on Finding Humor in the End of the World

In a new video released by Netflix, “Don’t Look Up” stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence as well as Adam McKay discussed why they felt moved to make a comedy about the end of the world. In the film, astronomy Ph.D. candidate Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discovers a comet heading towards Earth big enough to wipe out the planet — but the world doesn’t seem to care. With an all-star cast of A-list actors and comedians, the film serves as an allegory about the climate crisis and other apocalyptic events, but makes room for humor along the way. “You can’t...
MOVIES
wmmr.com

WMMR Promo – 01/07/22 – Leonardo DiCaprio and a tree

Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in the United Kingdom announced they have named a new tree species after Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The "dicaprio tree," also known as Uvariopsis dicaprio, is a plant grown only in the Ebo Forest of Cameroon, which is widely recognized for its incredible biodiversity, according to its article published in the scientific journal, PeerJ.
CELEBRITIES
Mother Jones

DiCaprio Ylang-Ylang Tree Among 2021’s Amazing New Species

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A ghost orchid that grows in complete darkness, an insect-trapping tobacco plant and an “exploding firework” flower are among the new species named by scientists in the last year. The species range from a voodoo lily from Cameroon to a rare tooth fungus unearthed near London.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Keanu Reeves to star in new series executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves is set to take on his first major US TV role in The Devil in the White City. Deadline reports the Hulu show will count Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio among its executive producers. Based on the 2003 book of the same name by Erik Larson, an adaptation has been in the works for a while – DiCaprio bought the rights to the book back in 2010 and was originally planning a movie adaptation with Scorsese in the director's chair.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
WATE

WATE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy