ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

D.C. needs statehood, not Ted Cruz meddling with its schools

By Theresa Vargas
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - I keep a bumper sticker next to my desk that reads, "Don't mess with Texas." I grew up in San Antonio hearing that mantra and seeing it on T-shirts, mugs and cars. It reminds me of where I came from and where most of my relatives still...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Reaches New Level of Pathetic by Begging for Tucker Carlson’s Forgiveness Over Jan. 6 Comments

Ted Cruz committed a mortal sin in the modern Republican Party earlier this week when he implied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was something other than the thing Democrats have been using to make former President Trump look bad. “We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” the Texas senator said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. “It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.” Cruz was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Education
3 News Now

Ted Cruz backtracks on 'terrorist' comments about Jan. 6 rioters

Sen. Ted Cruz has attempted to clarify his remarks about the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Prior to the one-year anniversary of the riots, Cruz described the violence as a "violent terrorist attack" during a hearing in the Senate. The comments led to criticism from some conservatives, including...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Austin

Ted Cruz and 16 other Texans refused to certify the 2020 election

NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Ted Cruz and 16 other Texans refused to certify the 2020 election. None would say whether they see it as legitimate today. One year ago, hours after a swarm of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and briefly stopped Congress...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Karl Racine
Indy100

Ted Cruz mocked after mixing up Washington and Western Australia

Ted Cruz is the butt of jokes online after he mixed up the state of Washington in the US with Western Australia. In a now-deleted tweet, the Texas Senator quote retweeted a post that featured a screenshot from the Facebook page of the government of Western Australia (WA Government) that appears to prohibit dancing at a private New Year’s Eve house party.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz’s Attack on ‘Power-Drunk Dems’ Fails Spectacularly

Sen. Ted Cruz railed against “power-drunk” Democrats in Washington State on Wednesday night for COVID-19 restrictions he labeled “authoritarian”—but he quickly deleted his tweet when it was pointed out the “WA Government” he was picking a fight with was actually Western Australia. The Texas Republican apparently overlooked the kangaroos in the Facebook avatar when he pounced on the announcement, seemingly tongue in cheek, that masks are not required at private New Year’s Eve parties but “dancing is strictly not permitted.” “Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys,” he declared in a since-deleted tweet sharing the Facebook announcement from the “WA Government” account. “Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!!” he wrote. “Any rational & free citizen: Piss off.” Cruz’s tweet quickly caused an uproar among Twitter users in Western Australia and was screen-shotted by several journalists before it was deleted. WA is a common abbreviation for Washington state, but the state has never been known to identify itself with kangaroos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Federalism#Dcist Cruz#The D C Council#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy