Warren County reports COVID death in Jan. 8 update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Warren County has reported the death of a resident in their 60s from COVID-19. The county said the resident lived at home before becoming ill and died at the hospital. They were not vaccinated.

The county has reported 328 new COVID cases and 211 recoveries since Friday. There are currently 1,417 active cases in the county.

Twenty-one residents are hospitalized. Two are critically ill and the rest have a moderate illness. The county said one of the critically ill is unvaccinated. Vaccination status for the rest of the patients was not available as of Saturday morning.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events. As of Friday, 2,858 of 47,105 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

As of Saturday, 50,659 Warren County residents (78.8% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 47,167 have been fully vaccinated. 73.4% have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 70.2%. 88.2% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Health officials said 1,464 Warren County children 11 or younger (32.1% of the population, compared to state average of 30.9%) have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics

January 11 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna booster and first doses, Johnson & Johnson booster, Pfizer booster and first dose. You can register on the county website .

January 18 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

January 25 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccines to be determined. Registration is not yet open.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website .

To find a testing site near you, visit the New York State COVID website .

