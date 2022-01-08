Wout van Aert sees tough day ahead in his cyclo-cross season finale at Belgian championships

Cofidis manager Cédric Vasseur has acknowledged that his team face pressure to maintain their place in the WorldTour for the 2023 season. Although Cofidis finished 2021 in 15th place in the UCI rankings, they current lie 19th in the cumulative table of the past two years, which would leave them outside the WorldTour when the licences are awarded for the next three seasons at the end of this year.

