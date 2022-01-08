ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snowfall totals: National Weather Service says these cities were hit hardest

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erisJ_0dgPow4j00

(NEXSTAR) – Wondering which of your friends will be spending the most time shoveling snow from the driveway? The National Weather Service recorded impressive totals across several states from the most recent round of storms.

As the storm began to wind down Friday afternoon, several states were seeing totals north of a foot, with the lake effect driving that number as high as 18 inches in Upstate New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Friday, the NWS sent out totals – as of 4:30 ET – for the hardest-hit city in each state from Kentucky to Maine:

  • NY – Cheektowaga/Henderson 18″ (lake effect)
  • MA – Blue Hill – 15.2″
  • WV – New Canaan 15″
  • CT – Danielson 13.3″
  • RI – Harrisville 12″
  • PA – Davis 10.7″
  • KY – Lexington 9.9″
  • NY – NYC-LGA 9.7″ (storm)
  • ME – Millbridge 9″
  • MD – Thurmont 8″
  • OH – Chardon 8″ (lake effect)
  • VA – Big Black Mtn 8″
  • NJ – Closter 7.3″
  • NH – Sandown 6.8″
  • OH – Chesapeake 6″ (storm)
  • DE – Smyrna 4.5″
  • Washington DC 3.8″
  • NC – Banner Elk 3.5″
  • VT – Woodford 3″
STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The weather combined with this week’s coronavirus surge to disrupt classes and flights across the map.

By mid-afternoon Friday, airlines had scrubbed more than 2,600 flights, with the largest numbers at airports in Boston and the New York City area, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Drivers in the hardest-hit areas were urged to stay off the roads, but there were reports of crashes around the eastern United States.

Plow driver Michael D’Andrea got a firsthand look at the mess. He saw plenty of vehicles spin out as the thick snow fell.

“The first storm is always a bit more dangerous,” said D’Andrea, 34, of Norwood, Massachusetts. “No one has driven in this weather for like six months. People have to relearn how to drive in this. And it’s usually not a foot of snow the first one. This is almost a blizzard with how fast it came down. 2022 is off to a bang, but I suppose we were overdue.”

The storm also affected coronavirus testing sites, many of which have been overwhelmed with long lines and waits for days. Some testing sites in Rhode Island delayed their openings. In Connecticut, most state-sponsored testing sites that are usually open Fridays closed because of the storm, but some sites run locally and by pharmacies, remained open.

The storm brought record-setting snow to some areas of the South on Thursday.

Nashville saw 6.3 inches Thursday, shattering the city’s previous Jan. 6 record of 4 inches, which had stood since 1977, the weather service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Wet roads in D.C. region likely to refreeze overnight

Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Syracuse.com

Forecast worsens for Central NY: Up to 2 feet of snow for some, snow and ice for rest

Syracuse, N.Y. — The winter weather forecast for Central New York has worsened with up to 2 feet of lake effect snow in some areas and snow and ice in other areas. The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued updated winter weather advisories and a lake effect snow warning. They call for more snow and ice and instead of ending today are extended through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentuckians to ‘avoid nonessential travel’ due to inclement weather

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, warned Kentuckians about inclement weather to come Sunday evening and Monday. In a statement he urged residents to “avoid nonessential travel” in explaining, “it’s tempting to think the danger has passed because rising temperatures and rain this weekend have combined to rapidly melt snow and ice from […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Black ice is a major threat tonight and for morning commute!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The rain is ending across the Tri-State but bitterly cold temperatures once again overnight is going to set the stage for the potential for significant black ice to develop. Roadways have been soaked by the steady rains experienced today in the Tri-State, along with the snow that has been slowly melting […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy