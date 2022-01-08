Forecasters predict icy start to Sunday before brief warmup

Mansfield, Ct. - 01/07/2022 - A Mansfield snow plow works the roads early Friday morning as more than a foot of snow fell in the area. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

Icy roads are possible Sunday morning before temperatures rise and precipitation turns to rain.

The National Weather Service in Boston has issued a winter weather advisory beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday for parts of northern Connecticut and western and central Massachusetts calling for mixed precipitation and slippery roads.

A spokeswoman at the state Department of Transportation said crews are ready for the wintry weather but are asking the public for patience as the agency copes with staffing shortages.

“The safety of the traveling public is the department’s number one priority,” DOT spokeswoman Kafi Rouse said. “Our team is watching the weather and is ready for the next winter weather event. Staffing shortages from COVID and existing vacancies may lead to longer ice and snow clearance times, so we ask for patience from travelers and that they use extreme caution in icy conditions.”

The DOT came under criticism for failing to prepare for icy road conditions Wednesday, but Garrett Eucalitto, a deputy commissioner with the DOT, said conditions were not right for effective treatment.

Crews couldn’t put down a liquid brine solution because the pavement temperature was too cold in the last two days, Eucalitto said. It would have frozen, vehicles traveling over it would have crushed it and it would have dispersed, he said. And the rain would have washed it away.

Sunday’s icy start is expected to make less of an impact because fewer people will be on the road on a weekend morning. But Gary Lessor, chief meteorologist with the Connecticut Weather Center at Western Connecticut State University , urged motorists to be extra careful, especially if they have to travel early in the day.

“For a while in the morning it could be slippery,” Lessor said. He also advised caution on driveways and walkways.

Cold temperatures Saturday night and frozen ground mean the precipitation will initially freeze, but a warming trend as the morning wears on will turn the ice to rain, Lessor said.

“By noon most of the state should be warm enough to see just rain,” he said, though slick conditions could remain in the northeastern and northwestern hills, where sleet instead of rain is forecast.

The first winter storm of 2022 dropped a foot of snow in eastern Connecticut, causing schools and day care centers across the state to close and making for a hazardous morning commute.

The relative warmth Sunday won’t last: By Tuesday, the National Weather Service is predicting a high of 12 degrees.