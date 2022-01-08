ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Walton County car fire shuts down westbound lane of I-10

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One westbound lane of I-10 was shut down near mile marker 93 due to a car fire Saturday morning, According to Walton County Fire Rescue.

Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle VFD, and Ponce de Leon VFD responded to the scene.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Walton County Fire Rescue has cleared the scene and the Westbound lanes are now back open.

