A seven-foot-tall beehive was found at a Florida beach house in which about 80,000 “nice” bees had been busy manufacturing a hundred pounds of honey behind a shower wall.Even though the homeowners in Florida’s Shore Acres area had grown accustomed to the occasional bee sting, they were tired of constant buzzing noises and had decided to bid goodbye to the uninvited guests by renovating their home.The family, however, were in for a surprise after they called beekeeper Elisha Bixler who tore away at the shower wall in their bathroom to reveal the massive beehive.The beekeeper had initially seen a tiny...

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO