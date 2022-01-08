Lady Mustangs place fifth in tournament

Perry High School Wrestling celebrated homecoming on Thursday, Jan. 6. Maroons team captain, Kaleb Owen was announced the 2021-2022 homecoming king and Kylie Knori was crowned queen. The queen candidates were Lily Greenlee, Kylie Knori, and Spylar Webb. They wore beautiful black, formal dresses, while the king candidates donned their Perry Wrestling warm up gear. Homecoming king candidates…
Blue Eye twins Riley and Avery Arnold continued to make quite an impact on the Sparta Tournament, leading the Lady Bulldogs to a fifth straight tourney championship Saturday. With the Arnolds combining for 30 points, Blue Eye downed Sparta 53-38 in the final. Along the way, the Arnolds got reacquainted...
This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played Jan. 3-Jan. 9 and on information reported to the Times Herald-Record.
The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday, so cast your votes now!
Last poll's winner was James I. O'Neill's Ben Aprilante
Perryan Chuck Hall recently received the 2021 Lifetime Service to Perry Wrestling Award. Above, Hall is seen at right with Perry Wrestling Foundation President Roger Tetik who is presenting Hall with a print of the Perry Wrestling Monument Park in recognition of his service. More information on page 13. Photos submitted by Spencer Tetik.
Billings JH and High School Inaugural Wrestling Season for 2021-22 is under way. The young team competed in the Cleveland Open Tournament during the Christmas Break. With a few top 5 finishes from a couple of their wrestlers, Billings Wrestling coming out the gates hot. Senior Miangel Gleeson finished second in her division while Sophomore Carla West finished third in her own division. Junior…
SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandiettes hit the road on Tuesday evening as they made the short trek to Slocum to play the Lady Mustangs in a District 20-2A matchup. It was the first game after the Christmas break for both teams, but for the Sandiettes, the time off appeared to work against them.
