Redding, CA

Virginia police ID Redding woman among victims of 'shopping cart killer'

By The Associated Press
Redding Record Searchlight
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20W2rb_0dgPlirA00

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have positively identified the remains of two women they say were killed by a man they believe is a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.

Multiple news outlets report that police said DNA analysis confirmed that remains found in a container in Fairfax County on Dec. 15 belong to 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding and 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, of Washington, D.C.

On Aug. 31, 2021, the Redding Police Department listed Harrison as a missing person.

WHSV-TV reports that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis and Major Ed O'Carroll made the announcement during a news conference Friday evening.

Davis said his county's Victims Services Division talked to Harrison's daughter, Destiny, on Friday evening.

The police chief said the daughter told a victims services representative that "her mom was a beloved mother and even a better grandmother."

"She was the kindest person and helped everyone and would give you her last dime," Davis said of Harrison.

Police believe Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., is responsible for the deaths of four women found at two different locations in Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyn4V_0dgPlirA00

Police arrested Robinson in November and charged him with two counts of murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg.

Evidence uncovered after Robinson’s arrest led police to search an area near the Moon Inn in Fairfax County.

During the search, detectives noticed a shopping cart and recalled that a cart had been used to transport the bodies in the Harrisonburg cases.

Near the shopping cart was a large plastic container that held the remains of two women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDigK_0dgPlirA00

Davis said Friday that Robinson “remains our primary suspect” in the killings of Brown and Harrison.

A possible fifth victim has been identified in the Washington, D.C. area.

The two victims who were found dead in Harrisonburg were previously identified as Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, and Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg.

Police say Robinson has lived in multiple locations, including New York and Maryland, in recent years.

Robinson's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Saturday. A message was left at his law office.

Record Searchlight reporter Mike Chapman contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Virginia police ID Redding woman among victims of 'shopping cart killer'

