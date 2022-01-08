ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

2 teens serving juvenile probation accused of attempted felony murder in Deltona

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J73l7_0dgPlhyR00

Two 15-year-old boys who were already on juvenile probation have been accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the face during a drug deal, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens, who live in Volusia County, were each charged with attempted felony murder; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; carjacking with a firearm; using a firearm during commission of a felony; and violation of juvenile probation. They were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where they were being held Friday in secure detention.

The News-Journal is not naming the teens because they haven't been charged as adults. The State Attorney's Office will make that determination.

The shooting was reported around 6:22 p.m. Thursday in the area of Wilmington Drive and Tivoli Drive in Deltona. Arriving deputies found that the 18-year-old had been shot in the face, although he was walking around and still able to speak, the release stated.

The wounded man told deputies that besides being shot, his car had been stolen. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Deputies, K-9 units and Air One rushed to the scene. They found the wounded man’s 2001 Toyota Celica abandoned one street over on Abeline Drive. A K-9 followed a track to a house where one of the teens lives, the release stated.

Deputies found one teen at the house and the other in the backyard.

One teen was wearing socks with no shoes. A pair of slippers had been left behind at the shooting, the release stated.

According to the release, the boys went to purchase drugs from the victim but an altercation broke out. One boy shot the 18-year-old and then drove away in the wounded man’s car, the release stated.

The teens were 13 in September 2020 when they, along with two other juveniles, committed an armed home invasion at an apartment on Floral Springs Boulevard in Port Orange, according to the press release.

In addition to charges against all four for home invasion with a deadly weapon, the Port Orange Police Department also charged one with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving without a license.

Both were sentenced to a Department of Juvenile Justice residential non-secure commitment program, the press release stated. They were released in October 2021 and were each placed on juvenile probation with counseling and a curfew, according to the release.

One of the boys was 12 in 2018 when he tried to break into a DeLand apartment and pushed the victim when she confronted him, according to the press release which also stated he was charged with burglary with assault or battery. He was assigned to write an apology letter, attend a “Know the Law” class, perform community service and adhere to a curfew.

The other boy was previously arrested by the DeLand Police Department in a robbery with a weapon in September 2019, the release stated. He showed a knife and robbed another juvenile of his shoes, the release stated.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deltona, FL
Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Orange, FL
Port Orange, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deltona, FL
City
Deland, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Juveniles#Felony Murder#The News Journal#Air One#Toyota
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

995
Followers
496
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy