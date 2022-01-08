2 teens serving juvenile probation accused of attempted felony murder in Deltona

Two 15-year-old boys who were already on juvenile probation have been accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the face during a drug deal, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens, who live in Volusia County, were each charged with attempted felony murder; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; carjacking with a firearm; using a firearm during commission of a felony; and violation of juvenile probation. They were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where they were being held Friday in secure detention.

The News-Journal is not naming the teens because they haven't been charged as adults. The State Attorney's Office will make that determination.

The shooting was reported around 6:22 p.m. Thursday in the area of Wilmington Drive and Tivoli Drive in Deltona. Arriving deputies found that the 18-year-old had been shot in the face, although he was walking around and still able to speak, the release stated.

The wounded man told deputies that besides being shot, his car had been stolen. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Deputies, K-9 units and Air One rushed to the scene. They found the wounded man’s 2001 Toyota Celica abandoned one street over on Abeline Drive. A K-9 followed a track to a house where one of the teens lives, the release stated.

Deputies found one teen at the house and the other in the backyard.

One teen was wearing socks with no shoes. A pair of slippers had been left behind at the shooting, the release stated.

According to the release, the boys went to purchase drugs from the victim but an altercation broke out. One boy shot the 18-year-old and then drove away in the wounded man’s car, the release stated.

The teens were 13 in September 2020 when they, along with two other juveniles, committed an armed home invasion at an apartment on Floral Springs Boulevard in Port Orange, according to the press release.

In addition to charges against all four for home invasion with a deadly weapon, the Port Orange Police Department also charged one with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving without a license.

Both were sentenced to a Department of Juvenile Justice residential non-secure commitment program, the press release stated. They were released in October 2021 and were each placed on juvenile probation with counseling and a curfew, according to the release.

One of the boys was 12 in 2018 when he tried to break into a DeLand apartment and pushed the victim when she confronted him, according to the press release which also stated he was charged with burglary with assault or battery. He was assigned to write an apology letter, attend a “Know the Law” class, perform community service and adhere to a curfew.

The other boy was previously arrested by the DeLand Police Department in a robbery with a weapon in September 2019, the release stated. He showed a knife and robbed another juvenile of his shoes, the release stated.