Free tax program looking for volunteers

By The Salina Journal
 1 day ago
The Salina Area United Way is seeking volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA, program. Volunteers will help as Intake Screeners and Tax Preparers.

VITA volunteers help individuals and families organize the paperwork to apply for Earned Income Tax Credits and other eligible tax credits. The program serves Saline County and the surrounding area.

Be one of 30 volunteers to meet the need assisting people with low-to-moderate incomes.

  • Free volunteer training is online with in-person support at the VITA site.
  • All volunteers achieve IRS Certification.
  • Volunteer positions include Intake Screener and Tax Preparer.
  • Flexible schedule

No prior tax preparation or accounting experience required

Tax Preparer training and certification cover basic income tax law for federal and state returns. Volunteers will have self-study materials online and achieve IRS Certification appropriate for the volunteer position through online testing.

The Salina Area United Way sponsored program brings a substantial amount of money back into Saline County and surrounding communities. Trained VITA volunteers identify tax credits when assisting with returns for a person making generally $56,000 or below.

“I’m proud of our volunteers who assisted in preparing over 950 tax returns last year,” said Brenda Gutierrez.

Make a difference for individuals, families and your community. Volunteer with the VITA program.

A VITA Volunteer Information Meeting will be Wednesday, January 19, 12 p.m. at the Salina Area United Way, 113 N 7th St, Suite 201. Led by staff and previous year’s preparers, this meeting is also an opportunity to meet returning VITA Volunteers.

RSVP today by contacting the Salina Area United Way at 785-827-1312 or brenda@unitedwaysalina.org.

