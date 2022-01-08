Alabama to invest $1M to train students for tourism workforce

Alabama announced Wednesday it will be investing $1 million to train students to work in the tourism industry.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grant would be given to fund a certification program that would help students learn the skills they need for the industry.

The grant allows 2,000 students to be trained in the state's 24 community colleges at 130 locations across Alabama.

The $16 billion hospitality industry in the state saw a slight rebound in 2021 after the coronavirus tanked the industry in 2020.

The governor said a 25 percent rebound of the tourism industry occurred in 2021, but a worker shortage continues due to the pandemic.

The certification program was developed by the Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation through the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center.

“The ACCS Innovation Center is to train Alabamians for Alabama jobs with curriculum designed by Alabama’s business and industry,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said. “Our ability to deliver rapid, non-credit training for the state’s most in-demand career fields will lead to increased certifications among Alabama’s workforce and help reach Governor Ivey’s SuccessPlus attainment goal.”

In 2021, the state had more than 165,000 people working in the tourism industry, with the governor congratulating workers on the safety measures they took against COVID-19, such as wearing masks.