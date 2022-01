A chain hotel has started charging guests a mysterious “sustainability fee” as a standard part of its room rate.One customer noticed that the Hotel Saint Louis, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in St Louis, Missouri, had added the unexplained $4.99 (£3.70) fee to their one-night rate of $169.He sent it to the travel blog FlyerTalk, where a reporter called up the hotel in question to find out what the fee covered.The reception staffer who answered was unable to explain what the fee went towards, reportedly saying: “It’s… okay… ummm… it’s kind of like… taxes…”Searching for rooms at the New York-based...

