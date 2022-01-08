Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower won't play vs. Dolphins

After playing just 14 snaps last week in in the win over the Jaguars because the Patriots were managing his playing time, Dont'a Hightower won't play at all against the Dolphins.

The Patriots downgraded the linebacker to out Saturday afternoon, meaning he did not make the trip.

Hightower has been dealing with a knee injury for quite some time, but has played through it. The Patriots seem to be doing their best to ensure he's at his best for the postseason.

With Hightower out, this likely means more playing time for Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins.

New England still has a chance at the AFC East. It needs a win over Miami and a Buffalo loss to the Jets.

