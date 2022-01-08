ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Events move, canceled because of COVID surge

By Staff Report
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago

The spike in COVID-19 positivity numbers has resulted in the cancellation or postponement of events in Palm Beach or connected to the island, while some organizations have announced new or adjusted policies.

Here are the changes so far:

Policy

* The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea is requiring masks for all in-person services and indoor events.

* Palm Beach Synagogue has moved its services outdoors.

* New Synagogue has suspended in-person services and events.

* The Society of the Four Arts has instituted new protocols for patrons 18 and older. Those attendees will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 professionally administered PCR test taken within 72 hours of the program or to voluntarily show proof of full vaccination with booster for COVID-19. A photo identification also is required.

Canceled

* Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: Kickoff reception at Findlay Galleries scheduled for Wednesday.

* Palm Beach chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution luncheon at Cafe Boulud scheduled for Thursday.

* Detroit Symphony: Shows scheduled Saturday and Jan. 17 at the Kravis Center.

* Thursday's performance by singer and songwriter Jimmy Webb at the Kravis.

* Hanley Foundation: Annual Palm Beach Dinner scheduled for Jan. 20.

* Cleveland Clinic Florida: Kickoff reception for Florida Ball: A Centennial Celebration scheduled for Feb. 4.

* Lighthouse Guild's Annual Visionary Dinner kickoff cocktail reception at Findlay Galleries scheduled for Jan. 18.

* Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida's '‘A Magical Night’' dinner dance scheduled for Monday.

* Bascom-Palmer Eye Institute’s Palm Beach Medical Forum luncheon scheduled for Wednesday.

* H.O.W. (Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper): “H.O.W. Fun” Sip & Shop scheduled for Wednesday.

* Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation' Hospice Evening 2022 scheduled for Thursday.

* Bascom-Palmer Eye Institute’s 41st annual Evening of Vision Gala scheduled for Feb. 18.

* The United Way of Palm Beach canceled its Campaign Luncheon scheduled for Jan. 19.

* American Friends of the Israel Museum's annual Palm Beach event scheduled for Jan. 20.

* Hearing Ovarian Cancer’s Whisper: Time is of the Essence luncheon scheduled for Jan. 24.

* Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Discovery Celebration will not take place.

Postponed

* Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach's An American Renaissance: Beaux-Arts Architecture in New York City by Phillip James Dodd has been moved from to March 22.

* The Volk Walk Exhibition Dinner has been moved from Wednesday to March 10.

* A concert by the SPA Trio scheduled for Thursday at the Norton has been postponed to a date to be announced.

* A lecture and workshop Wednesday and Thursday by caterer Peter Callahan at The Four Arts has been postponed to a date to be announced.

* NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Palm Beach County: Reception and dinner has been moved from Jan. 18 to April 5.

* The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation: Annual Palm Beach Policemen's & Firefighters' Ball has been moved from Jan 22 to March 19.

* Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: 41st annual Winter Ball moves from Feb. 4 to April 8.

* Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: 20th annual Barefoot on the Beach moves from April 8 to April 28.

* Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's Culture & Cocktails: Washington to Warhol event moves from Monday Jan. 10 to May 9.

* The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' presentation of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" has been moved to May 20-26.

* The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation’s Insights IV art exhibition opening-night reception at the Surovek Gallery, and dinner at Café Boulud at The Brazilian Court, scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to April 12.

* The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens’ “An Evening of Music and Art in the Gardens” has been moved from Friday to March 30.

* American Friends of the Hebrew University’s Scopus Gala has been moved from from Saturday to April 4.

* Promise Fund of Florida’s Major Donor Dinner scheduled for Jan. 16 has been moved to March 28.

* Birthright Israel Foundation's event honoring its co-founder, Charles Bronfman, has moved from Jan. 19 to March 10.

* Norton Museum of Art's gala has been moved from Feb. 5 to April 7.

Please send information about changes to copy@pbdailynews.com

