Victoria, TX

VISD launches Let’s Talk on campus websites

By Jennifer Flores
 1 day ago

VICTORIA, Texas – In Aug. 2021, Victoria ISD launched a new Let’s Talk chatbox feature on its website. The chatbox allows stakeholders an easy way to submit questions, comments and other feedback to the district. They can also receive a timely response from VISD. Since August, the district has received and responded to over 425 Let’s Talk messages.

Stakeholders can use Let’s Talk to select interest areas and submit their messages. The chatbox will then send messages as an email to the appropriate department. The department then views the message and responds to the stakeholders in a timely fashion. The chatbox is accessible on the district’s homepage and campus websites. It is available 24/7 for stakeholders to use.

Campus websites now also have their own, individualized Let’s Talk Contact Us options. This will include three topic options:

  • Email ‘Campus Name’;
  • Parent & Family Engagement at ‘Campus Name’;
  • and Attendance at ‘Campus Name.’

The chatbox on each campus homepage will host the original topic options featured on Let’s Talk.

Ashly Scott, executive director of communications and public relations, released the following statement:

“Victoria ISD is committed to engaging in two-way communications with parents and stakeholders,” said Ashley Scott, executive director of communications and public relations. “By launching individualized Let’s Talk options for each campus, we are moving forward with providing yet another way for parents and guardians to communicate directly with their student’s campus and receive timely responses.”

Stakeholders must provide their contact information in order to receive a response through the chatbox. If you are uncomfortable providing that information, you can submit your message anonymously. You must provide an email, though, if you wish to receive a response.

If stakeholders shave questions related to specific campuses, they can visit the campus website. They will need to submit their questions in the Let’s Talk Contact Us option on that campus’ site. Stakeholders may submit questions about bus routes, school times, after-school programs and more. They can also submit feedback on how the district or campuses are doing or suggestions on improvements.

If necessary, stakeholders can also report any bullying, harassment or any other safety issues through the chatbox.

You can fine more information about Let’s Talk by visiting https://www.k12insight.com/lets-talk/.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Rotary Clubs of Victoria host first EAFK Knighting Ceremony

VICTORIA, Texas – The Rotary Clubs of Victoria hosted its first EAFK Knighting Ceremony of the 2021-22 school year. Children who participate in the YMCA After School Care have 15 minutes of instruction daily on character attributes. These attributes will help them throughout their lives. The Rotary Four-Way Test demonstrates the attributes. The test includes:
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

TDHCA commits 95% of Texas Rent Relief Program funds to Texans in need

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 17, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) committed over 95% of total funds from the Texas Rent Relief Program to Texans who applied for assistance. Texas was the first state in the US to distribute $1 billion in rent relief funds. The Texas program has served more households and provided more relief funds than any other state. It has also reached more than 98% of its counties.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Meals on Wheels Victoria partners with H-E-B to deliver 1,000 meals to seniors in the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels Victoria partnered up with H-E-B for what they’re calling Feast of Sharing to make sure senior citizens in the crossroads receive a nice holiday meal. Many of the seniors who receive meals on wheels are homebound, and oftentimes their interaction with their delivery driver is the only social interaction they have.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

