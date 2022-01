Howard Stern is starting the new year off by adding Oprah Winfrey to his list of Covid violators. “Over vacation I tried to decompress,” Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show. “I was watching Oprah, I follow her on Instagram. I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO