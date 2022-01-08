ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkmenistan's leader wants 'Gates of Hell' fire put out

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country's most notable but infernal sights — the blazing natural gas crater widely referred to as the "Gates of Hell." The desert crater located about 260...

Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
