KFC employee in Georgia wins $10K for perfect attendance

Great employee: Khoury Booze never missed a day of work in 2021. Because of that, he was entered into a drawing and won $10,000. ( Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

MACON, Ga. — The Colonel would have been proud.

A central Georgia employee at KFC won a drawing for $10,000 after not missing a day of work during 2021, WMAZ-TV reported.

Khoury Booze has worked at the restaurant since 1992. The five-figure bonus came at a perfect time, as he said he wanted to fix his car and take his children on vacation. But the longtime employee also has a family at KFC.

“I got a family at home. I got a family on the job,” Booze told WMAZ. “It’s just like family outside of family, so everything is good.”

According to restaurant manager Christina Braddy, every employee who did not miss a day or work got their name put into a drawing. Booze’s name was drawn, and she could not be more pleased.

“You don’t have to ask him to do a certain anything. He takes it upon himself to do it,” Braddy told WMAZ. “He comes to work every day. He gives his all.

“He’s a hard worker. He really deserved it,”

Booze said he had a simple strategy to avoid burnout and maintain his perfect attendance record.

“When I work, I work smart, not hard,” Booze told WMAZ. “So I’ll tell any young person who is out here who has a job ... if you got it, keep it. Work it. Save your money, and you’ll see what you got in the long run.”

©2022 Cox Media Group