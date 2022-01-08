ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead

WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUJRR_0dgPijuw00
Ireland O'Connor's Son FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Akvarium Klub in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 9, 2019. Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday Jan. 7, 2022, after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP, File) (Marton Monus)

LONDON — (AP) — Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing.

Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Dublin.

O'Connor posted on Twitter that her son, “the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Earlier, the 55-year-old singer had appealed to her son on social media not to harm himself. She noted that he had been hospitalized following two suicide attempts.

Shane was one of O'Connor's four children. His father was Irish musician Donal Lunny.

O'Connor first became famous for her arresting 1990 cover of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She emerged from an abusive family in Ireland and has been candid about her own struggles with mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Sinéad O'Connor Announces Death of Son: 'May No One Follow His Example'

"Nothing Compares 2 U" singer Sinéad O'Connor has made a tragic announcement — her missing son has died by suicide. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she announced late Friday on Twitter. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Sinead O'Connor Speaks Out After Her Son Dies By Suicide At 17

Trigger Warning: This story includes sensitive subject matter that may be hard for some readers. Veteran singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor has been incredibly candid about her personal life over the years, both the highs and even marital lows. Unfortunately, O’Connor just shared some tragic news, as she confirmed that her 17-year-old son, Shane, has died by suicide. While announcing the news, the celebrated artist also took the time to pay tribute to her beloved child.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sinéad O’Connor calls out ‘evil’ Irish state and hospital after teenage son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor has condemned the Irish state after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.The singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said Shane was “on suicide...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Dublin#Missing Person#Attempted Suicide#British Royal Family#Irish#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

Sinead O’Connor sends moving message to son Shane’s father: ‘I am sorry for your loss’

Sinead O’Connor has shared a moving message to the father of her son, Shane, following his death aged 17. The Irish musician announced Shane’s death on Saturday 8 January, writing on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”In a new series of posts to the social media platform, O’Connor has thanked Shane’s father, Irish folk musician Donal Lunny.“You...
WORLD
The Independent

Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane dies, aged 17

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane has died, two days after he was reported missing.The singer announced the news on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”The Irish singer, 55, also shared the Bob Marley song “Ride Natty Ride”, with the caption: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my...
WORLD
The Independent

‘He was a beautiful boy and I loved him’: Shane MacGowan shares support for Sinéad O’Connor after death of teenage son

Shane MacGowan has shared a message of support for Sinéad O’Connor after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death....
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy