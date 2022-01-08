ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns place CB Denzel Ward on Covid-19 list, activate D'Ernest Johnson

By Spencer German
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns will be without another key player in Sunday's season finale against the Bengals as the team announced the placement of top CB Denzel Ward on the Covid-19 list, Saturday.

Ward was already considered questionable with a groin injury that left him limited at practice on Friday, now he officially won't suit up. The former first-round pick has three interceptions this season. Along with Ward, the team later added linebacker Malcolm Smith to the list as well.

Despite those two new additions to the Covid list, the Browns also were able to activate RB D'Ernest Johnson off of the list, freeing him up to be active for Sunday.

Additionally, in a flurry of other moves, Cleveland waived LB Willie Harvey Jr., while elevating four players from the practice squad to the active roster in CB Brian Allen, S Adrian Colbert, CB Herb Miller and DE Curtis Weaver.

Related
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
NFL
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
TENNESSEE STATE
#Covid#Bengals#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Cb
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
