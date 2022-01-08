Browns place CB Denzel Ward on Covid-19 list, activate D'Ernest Johnson

The Cleveland Browns will be without another key player in Sunday's season finale against the Bengals as the team announced the placement of top CB Denzel Ward on the Covid-19 list, Saturday.

Ward was already considered questionable with a groin injury that left him limited at practice on Friday, now he officially won't suit up. The former first-round pick has three interceptions this season. Along with Ward, the team later added linebacker Malcolm Smith to the list as well.

Despite those two new additions to the Covid list, the Browns also were able to activate RB D'Ernest Johnson off of the list, freeing him up to be active for Sunday.

Additionally, in a flurry of other moves, Cleveland waived LB Willie Harvey Jr., while elevating four players from the practice squad to the active roster in CB Brian Allen, S Adrian Colbert, CB Herb Miller and DE Curtis Weaver.