EUR/USD begins the week 27 pips below the next vital level at 1.3787. Above, targets 1.1414 and1.1422. EUR/USD story remains the same over week. Longer dated averages are oversold and drivingEUR higher. The rising 5 year average is now located at 1.1514 and a target at 1.1064.The only positive to EUR/USD shorts to longer term targets is EUR/USD trades below all monthlyaverages dating to 10 years yet all averages are rising. The second positive is January entersEUR/USD's traditional seasonal downtrend. Dating to 1995, EUR/USD records 15 down months forJanuary and 8 up months. For 2019 ended the month with a Doji candle.EUR/USD's downtrend to gain speed must break 1.1289 then 1.1211. The overall trade strategy is longdrops as more pips will profit on the upside.

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO