ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kidderminster’s Amari Morgan-Smith stuns Reading to pull off FA Cup upset

By Peter Lansley at Aggborough
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q63dZ_0dgPg4eQ00
Kidderminster’s Amari Morgan-Smith celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Reading. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/REX/Shutterstock

Red flares were thrown from the celebrating home end and blue from the despairing away fans, but when Amari Morgan-Smith ran away to celebrate what turned out to be the winning goal in the 82nd minute, everyone associated with Kidderminster Harriers seemed to be personally involved.

Everyone in red piled on: all the outfield players, the substitutes, the goalkeeper Luke Simpson (who ran 70 yards to join in), the coaches, the manager. The bottle-washer and the tea lady were not far behind. It was pandemonium and, as the Reading fans chanted “This is embarrassing” and their coach was shown a yellow card, 14 minutes were added on before the stadium witnessed the kind of pitch invasion to warm neutral hearts and send the man on the PA into palpitations as he tried to restore order. No chance.

Related: Joe Ironside dumps out Newcastle to put Cambridge in FA Cup dreamland

Veljko Paunovic, the Reading manager, said “the safety of all of us was put in jeopardy and even worse things could have happened” during the pitch invasion, after his staff were seen in verbal confrontations with disenchanted fans.

His points are valid but this day belonged to Kidderminster, who are four divisions and 79 places below Reading, and no one would want to deny them their chance to paint the town red. In a season when Reading have been docked six points for financial irregularities and fallen from seventh in the Championship to just above the relegation places, this was a new low. The 2015 FA Cup semi-finalists join Preston North End and Birmingham City as Kidderminster’s biggest scalps and this will be a day the 5,178 present will surely never forget.

George Puscas gave Reading the lead in first-half stoppage time but even before Sam Austin, the Kidderminster captain, equalised midway through the second half, the sense of an upset was always on.

Morgan-Smith is 32 and has played for 11 other clubs as well as England C around his two spells at Kidderminster but nothing, surely, can compete with this. Austin said: “It’s absolutely amazing. To get the win first was a great feeling but to get a goal as well was something special. I’ve been here six years now and to lead the boys out tonight was just brilliant.”

Austin fancies Manchester City in the fourth round while Russell Penn, the Kidderminster manager, would like to face Wolves up the road, should they prevail against Sheffield United on Sunday. “I’m a Wolves fan but I’ve never played there. So selfishly I’d love to play there,” he said. “But Wolves, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea – it’s mad to even be talking about these clubs.

“We want to be a [Football] League club and that’s our overall objective. But these are the days that will never leave the memories of these players.”

Reading went into this tie with only two wins in 11 games after conceding two late goals to draw with Derby on Monday. And when Paunovic made eight changes, naming six players aged 21 or under, to save Andy Carroll and company for Tuesday’s league game with Fulham, promotion contenders Kidderminster must have received a fillip that even falling behind could not ruin.

The National League North side acquitted themselves very well in the first 45 minutes, starting aggressively and keeping their shape, and they even looked like scoring before Reading struck. Omari Sterling-James was at least 30 yards out when he let fly with his right-footed shot but, as it dipped down towards the top corner, Rafael Cabral tipped the ball over the bar.

Then Danny Drinkwater, roundly jeered every time he got the ball for the crime of having won a Premier League title six years ago, played a pass into the feet of Tom Dele-Bashiru and Puscas scored his first goal for nine months with an assured first-time shot.

Reading made all five of their available substitutions, the last when one replacement, Felipe Araruna, sadly had to be taken off on a stretcher with a dislocated knee after only recently returning from a year out with a serious knee injury.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Perhaps the changes unsettled Reading but Austin scented a chance. He eschewed the opportunity to square a pass to Ashley Hemmings after raiding down the right wing and instead cut back inside to flash a shot just wide, but then went one step better when Caleb Richards headed back a cross from the right for him. Austin’s shot was fumbled by Cabral over the line.

Aggborough has witnessed some famous moments over the years, but after 82 minutes Hemmings delivered an inswinging corner from the right and an almighty scramble ensued at the near post. Cabral failed to take his catch, and Morgan-Smith turned the ball over the line. Cue the flares and the kind of madness that only the FA Cup seems to ignite.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Brazil: rock breaks from cliff and falls on boaters, leaving 10 dead

A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled on to pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead. Police said that there was a possibility that some people were still missing on Sunday following the accident in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ironside
Person
Sam Austin
Person
Ashley Hemmings
Person
Danny Drinkwater
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Kidderminster Harriers#Preston North End
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Quitting is just half the story: the truth behind the ‘Great Resignation’

2021 was the year of the “Great Resignation” – a year when workers quit their jobs at historic rates. According to some, the trend was driven by an economic and psychological shift as employers struggled – and often failed – to tempt anxious staff to return to industries that have too often treated workers as dispensable. The truth is more complicated.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

108K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy