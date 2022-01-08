After Life's Ricky Gervais reveals conflicted feelings about ending Netflix series after just three seasons

The Netflix series After Life starring Ricky Gervais is back for another season. Tony Johnson, Gervais’ character, is being his normal grumpy self in the Season 3 trailer. The whole series follows Tony as he navigates his life after his wife passes from cancer. He becomes quite bitter towards everyone and everything. Unfortunately for Tony, people like his brother keep pulling his head out of the depression clouds and forcing him to move forward with his life. After Life is made by Derek Productions. Ricky Gervais created, wrote, and directs the Netflix series. The cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), and many more. Season 3 of After Life looks to have a slight attitude improvement for Tony.

