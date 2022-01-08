ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

FBI: Alabama man used app to hire someone to carry out ‘most brutal rape imaginable’

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkOhj_0dgPelFs00

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A man from Hartselle, Alabama, is in custody following an investigation by the FBI, who claims he tried to hire someone to kidnap and brutally rape a woman in Wisconsin.

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Hartselle Thursday morning, where he was charged with attempted kidnapping and attempting to entice someone to cross state lines to commit a sexual crime.

According to court documents, Mann carefully planned an entire attack on a woman he had previously talked with online but had never met in person.

The documents stated that Detective Berg with the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota was monitoring the social media messaging platform “Kik” in an undercover capacity. On Dec. 29, Berg was monitoring a group called “Abduction and R@pe 3” where users describe various fantasies, request the sexual assault of others (with either a knowing or unknowing victim), and trade rape/sexual assault videos.

Police flee room after using stun gun on man who burst into flames, video shows

Court documents stated Berg saw a new user with the screen name “Dylan H,” whose Kik account posted a message in the “Abduction and R@pe 3” group around 1:29 p.m. that read, “Can anyone abduct and rape a ***** in Wisconsin?”

Berg messaged Dylan H. saying he was interested in helping with the request. “Dylan H.” then provided the name of the victim as a person from Wisconsin that he wanted to have kidnapped and raped. Records state Mann offered the detective $2,000 to complete the task.

“Dylan H.” also sent Berg several pictures of the woman along with a physical address in Sun Prarie, Wisconsin. He described her as an “ex-friend” and requested that she “needs the most brutal **** rape imaginable.”

“Dylan H.” told Berg he had tried to do this before, but the person who was going to carry out the act tried to expose him.

Court documents stated that during their chats, Berg told “Dylan H.” that he lived in Minnesota. “Dylan H.” asked how long of a drive it would be from where he lived to where the victim lived.

At this point, Berg contacted the Sun Prairie Police Department in Wisconsin to find the woman to ensure she would be safe. Investigators with the SPPD were able to verify the woman was a real person and contacted her to inform her of the situation.

Law enforcement then devised a plan to ensure her safety.

Texas couple charged $3,973 for COVID-19 testing: ‘Makes me sick to my stomach’

On Dec. 30, Berg called “Dylan H.” and recorded their conversation. During that call, “Dylan H.” confirmed his request to have the woman abducted and raped, stating it was not just a fantasy. Court documents stated that he confirmed the woman was a former friend/acquaintance and said he would want a video of the abduction and sexual assault to confirm it was carried out as he wished.

That evening, Berg asked the woman if she knew anyone in Georgia. She remembered the name, “Matthias Mann,” but told Berg they only talked online and had never met in person. She also gave investigators a screenshot of Mann.

The detective continued talking with “Dylan H.” on Kik and through text messages over the first weekend in January. He agreed to pay the detective $100 for gas money and $2,000 once the rape was completed.

Through a series of subpoenas and search warrants to telephone service and internet providers, investigators determined “Dylan H.” had ties to Georgia and Hartselle. Eventually, “Dylan H.” was identified as Matthias Mann.

The woman contacted investigators over that same weekend to say she had received crude messages from the phone number associated with Mann, as well as a $10 donation to a GoFundMe she had set up a year ago.

On Monday, Mann contacted Berg and told him to send the video of the rape concealed in a DVD case to him in the mail at a Hartselle address, which is believed to be where he lives with his parents.

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

On Tuesday, Alabama FBI Agent Christopher Hendon was contacted by a detective with the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota, alerting him to the situation. Law enforcement then went to Mann’s address and found a car registered in his name in the driveway.

On Wednesday, Mann sent the detective $75 through Zelle for “miscellaneous” expenses.

Mann is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Louisiana teen dead after four-wheeler accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana teen died after a four-wheeler accident in Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the 15-year-old male died around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 after the accident on Roxie Road. The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident. Adams County Coroner […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana judge indicted on tax charges tied to wedding fees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Orleans judge on tax fraud charges. New Orleans 2nd City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan was indicted Friday on four federal tax fraud charges for allegedly failing to report income for legal work and officiating weddings, news outlets reported. The indictment said she allegedly […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisville man was sentenced more than 14 years in prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, from November 2014 through March of 2018, Tray Beamon, 32, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi. During the […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
State
Georgia State
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Hartselle, AL
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WJTV 12

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fbi#Kidnapping#Whnt#Court#Kik
WJTV 12

Doc: Most Mississippi nursing homes have COVID outbreaks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — There are active COVID-19 outbreaks in 91% of Mississippi’s nursing homes, mostly involving staff, a top health official said Friday, as the omicron variant of the virus continues to surge. There are active outbreaks in 192 of Mississippi’s 211 nursing homes, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. “The majority of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biloxi parents face upgraded charges in toddler’s death

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded against the parents of a 2-year-old who died last month at a Mississippi hospital, authorities said. Joseph David Heard, 38, and Hailey Leann Heard, 21, of Biloxi, the child’s stepfather and mother, were arrested Wednesday on felony child abuse charges. The charges were upgraded Thursday to capital […]
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigating after man dies from shooting, crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his vehicle. Police said there was shooting on Lampton Avenue on Saturday, January 8. A man was shot while inside his car and then crashed into a home. The man died from his injuries. They reported that there is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Biloxi VA employee sentenced to prison for stealing property

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Saucier man was sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property. According to court documents, Chad Jacob, 55, stole personal protective equipment (“PPE”), electronics, and medical equipment while working as the Assistant Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.  Starting […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

City of Brandon sees downward trend in crime

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – It has been nine years since the Brandon Police Department has seen a decrease in crime in a year’s span like they did in 2021. “We had a pretty good year as far as crime and that’s something that we’re extremely proud of, but it’s nothing that I can take credit […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Analysis: Redistricting not as tough as it was 2 decades ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s current congressional redistricting effort is much less contentious than the effort was 20 years ago, when the state dropped from five U.S. House seats to four. The state lost a seat because the 2000 Census showed Mississippi’s population had grown only slightly the previous decade, while several other states experienced […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

U.S. Army hiring nurses in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army has sent 17 teams of medical professionals across the country to places like New York City, Washington state and Texas to assist local communities in caring for COVID-19 patients. Recognizing burnout is a significant problem with the high number of patients during the pandemic. The Army has sent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy