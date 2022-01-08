ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Doodle Honors Stephen Hawking's 80th Birthday

By Posted by EditorDavid
slashdot.org
 1 day ago

Google marked what would've been Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday with a very special Doodle — an animated video in which the voice of Stephen Hawking speaks again, generated and used with the approval of the Hawking estate. "My expectations were reduced to zero at 21. Everything since then...

science.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kip Thorne
Person
Stephen Hawking
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Astronomers Discover One of The Biggest Structures Ever Seen in The Milky Way

Roughly 13.8 billion years ago, our Universe was born in a massive explosion that gave rise to the first subatomic particles and the laws of physics as we know them. About 370,000 years later, hydrogen had formed, the building block of stars, which fuse hydrogen and helium in their interiors to create all the heavier elements. While hydrogen remains the most pervasive element in the Universe, it can be difficult to detect individual clouds of hydrogen gas in the interstellar medium (ISM).
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
#Google Doodles
LiveScience

Weird quantum objects known as Q balls could explain why we exist

One of the biggest cosmological mysteries is why the universe is made up of way more matter than antimatter, essentially why we exist. Now, a team of theoretical physicists says they know how to find the answer. All they need to do is detect the gravitational waves produced by bizarre quantum objects called Q balls.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Scientists spot one of the longest known structures in the Milky Way

According to NASA, our home Milky Way galaxy is about 100,000 light-years across. That's beyond ginormous for humans who typically measure big things in relation to the height of the Eiffel Tower. So when astronomers say they've found "one of the longest known structures in the Milky Way," they mean they've found something truly monumental.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Flying Saucers Are Real (But They Were Made By MIT, Not Aliens)

For years – 74.52 years, to be precise – the idea of interplanetary travelers visiting us in flying saucers has been a mainstay of science fiction and conspiracy theories. But here’s the twist: what if we were the flying saucers all along?. Enter MIT’s Department of Aeronautics...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sending tardigrades to the stars

No longer solely in the realm of science fiction, the possibility of interstellar travel has appeared, tantalizingly, on the horizon. Although we may not see it in our lifetimes—at least not some real version of the fictional warp-speeding, hyperdriving, space-folding sort—we are having early conversations of how life could escape the tether of our solar system, using technology that is within reach.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Did scientists really quantum entangle tardigrades?

In a pre-peer-reviewed paper recently released on ArXiv, a team of physicists claims to have done something extraordinary: place a tardigrade in a state of quantum entanglement with a pair of qubits. According to the mind-bending weirdness of quantum physics, quantum entanglement means that two things or systems cannot be...
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

Here are 5 extraordinary images of the universe

Pictures of space have improved with developments in telescope technology. The James Webb Space Telescope launched at the end of 2021 and is the largest infrared observatory ever launched. To mark its launch, a professor of astrophysics picks her favourite images of deep space. The recent launch of the James...
ASTRONOMY
TechRadar

Those aren't stars – they're black holes

An international team of astronomers just released a remarkable map of the night sky without a single star, but which is instead filled with 25,000 supermassive black holes. We know what you're thinking. How is that possible if black holes don't radiate light, you silly gooses? That's only half right though. The black hole itself is more or less invisible, but if it's munching on a star or some other object, the tidal forces of its gravity will tear it apart and create a flattened accretion disk around it.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Frozen tardigrade becomes first 'quantum entangled' animal in history, researchers claim

Tardigrades — those microscopic, plump-bodied critters lovingly known as "moss piglets" — have been put through the ringer for science. The amazingly durable creatures have been shot out of guns, bathed in boiling-hot water, exposed to intense ultraviolet radiation and even (accidentally) crash-landed on the moon, all to test the limits of their impressive "tun" state — a survival mechanism wherein tardigrades curl up into shrunken, dehydrated balls and suspend their biological functions indefinitely in order to endure extreme environmental conditions.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Hubble passes 1-billion-second mark

On Jan. 1, 2022, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope officially passed the one-billion second mark. Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's cargo bay on April 25, 1990, making it one-billion seconds (over 31 years) since Hubble began operating. For more than three decades, Hubble has provided us with groundbreaking scientific discoveries and iconic images of space.
ASTRONOMY
slashdot.org

Stars May Form 10 Times Faster Than Thought

Astronomers have long thought it takes millions of years for the seeds of stars like the Sun to come together. Clouds of mostly hydrogen gas coalesce under gravity into prestellar cores dense enough to collapse and spark nuclear fusion, while magnetic forces hold matter in place and slow down the process. But observations using the world's largest radio telescope are casting doubt on this long gestational period. Researchers have zoomed in on a prestellar core in a giant gas cloud -- a nursery for hundreds of baby stars -- and found the tiny embryo may be forming 10 times faster than thought, thanks to weak magnetic fields. "If this is proven to be the case in other gas clouds, it will be revolutionary for the star formation community," says Paola Caselli from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, who was not involved with the research.
ASTRONOMY

