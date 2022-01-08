Elliott J. Bulak, 94

Eileen J. King of Mattituck died on Dec. 24, 2021. She was 95 years old. She was born on Nov. 18, 1926 in County Wexford, Ireland to Johanna (Winters) and Aiden Lacey. She worked for Mobil Oil Company out of New York City for 20 years. She was a member of the County Wexford Association. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

