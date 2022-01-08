ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Elliott J. Bulak, 94

 1 day ago

Elliott J. Bulak of Riverhead died on Jan. 6, 2022 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 94 years old. He was born on Sept. 5, 1927 in Aquebogue to Joseph Bulak and Helen...

Eileen J. King, 95

Eileen J. King of Mattituck died on Dec. 24, 2021. She was 95 years old. She was born on Nov. 18, 1926 in County Wexford, Ireland to Johanna (Winters) and Aiden Lacey. She worked for Mobil Oil Company out of New York City for 20 years. She was a member of the County Wexford Association. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.
Anne Terry Dixon, 92

Anne Terry Dixon of Southold died on Dec. 29, 2021 at San Simeon by the Sea Nursing Home. She was 92 years old. She was born Jan. 3, 1929 in Greenport to Edith (Monsell) and Raymond W. Terry Sr. She graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 in New York City.
Christine Mary Adelmann, 70

Christine Mary Adelmann of Riverhead died at her home on Dec. 25, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was 70 years old. Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 24, 1951, she was the daughter of John and Loretta (Olenski) Flis. She graduated from high school and was a homemaker....
Maureen Zappulla, 80

Maureen Zappulla of Laurel, passed on December 26, 2021, at age 80. Beloved wife of Robert for 60 years who predeceased her in 2017. Loving mother of Kelly Young (Chris), Susan Sfakiotakis (Bill) and James Zappulla (Jackie). Loving grandmother of Steven, Sara, James, Kevin, Robbie, Trevor, Marc Anthony, Megan, Kristen, Joey, James and great-grandmother to Hailey.
Geraldine Hegner, 87

Geraldine Hegner of Riverhead died Dec. 24, 2021 at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 87 years old. Born in New York City on Dec. 23, 1934, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Johnson) Mulholland. She worked as a cafeteria cashier at Riverhead...
Marie J. Orioli, 86

Marie J. Orioli of Southold died on Dec. 20, 2021 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86 years old. She was born on Sept. 4, 1935 in Brooklyn to James and Rose (Buonaiuto) Carleo. She attended Queens College. She worked as a nurse at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown....
Maureen Frances Lademann, 56

Maureen Frances Lademann of Cutchogue died on Dec. 13, 2021 at home. She was 56 years old. She was born on June 12, 1965 in Greenport to Barbara Ann (Collins) and James Lawrence Leahy Sr. She graduated from Mercy High School in 1983. After high school, she studied floriculture at SUNY Cobleskill.
Richard Yakaboski, 63

Richard Yakaboski of Calverton died on Dec. 17, 2021 at home. He was 63 years old. He was born on Nov. 4, 1958 in Riverhead to Albin and Helen (Condzella) Yakaboski. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1977. He worked as a carpenter. His hobbies included building bird houses...
Alberta M. Jacobs, 86

Alberta M. Jacobs of Cutchogue died on Dec. 14, 2021. She was 86 years old. She was born on July 24, 1935 in Freeport to Henry Herr and Christina Borman. She graduated from Freeport High School. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband with his construction company. She was...
