Matty Pearson was Burnley’s nemesis once again as his late header saw Huddersfield come from behind to dump the Premier League side out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.Pearson, whose extra-time goal gave Accrington Stanley a League Cup win over Burnley in 2016, headed in for the Championship club four minutes from time after Josh Koroma had cancelled out Jay Rodriguez’s first-half goal.It means the Terriers are into the fourth round for the first time since 2018, while relegation-threatened Burnley are left to wonder if this will again be a league fixture next season.The Clarets...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO