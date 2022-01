If the UNC football team is trying to recapture the magic of the 2015 season, hiring back some familiar faces may be a good way to start. The program announced Saturday it would be bringing back Gene Chizik to the defensive coaching staff, as the Assistant Head Coach for Defense. Chizik served as defensive coordinator under head coach Larry Fedora at Carolina in 2015 and 2016, during which time the Tar Heels went 19-5 in the regular season and appeared in the 2015 ACC Championship Game.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO