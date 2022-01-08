ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Activate WR Parris Campbell From Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley, S Will Redmond, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

By Colts Communications
Indianapolis Colts
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver Parris Campbell from the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley (standard elevation), safety Will Redmond (COVID-19 replacement) and defensive tackle Chris Williams (standard elevation) to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville...

www.colts.com

