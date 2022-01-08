Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out for finale

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson entered the Week 18 home matchup against the Chicago Bears with a golden opportunity to make history. Jefferson notched an astounding 1,509 receiving yards over the Vikings’ opening 16 games of the campaign. The former LSU star simply formed stout chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
Over his 18 NFL seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers has made enemies of plenty of defensive players. Roethlisberger has embarrassed plenty of defenders with failed attempts to bring him down as he just shrugged them off and make big throw after big throw. So it is understandable as these players reflect on Roethlisberger’s career. they would be a little bitter.
It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday. With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted. He fumbled the...
Comments / 0