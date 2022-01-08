ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Medicine asks community to get vaccinated

By Zoey Muessel
 1 day ago
Nebraska Medicine is asking for your help in its battle against COVID-19.

In a Facebook post , they note that supplies are limited when it comes to effective treatments for the omicron variant.

"Not only is the omicron variant proving to be the most transmissible strain of COVID-19 yet, it is also offering more challenges for the health care workers treating it," the Facebook post said.

They go on to mention that vaccinations are the best tool for combating COVID-19.

"A vaccination along with a booster are extraordinarily effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time to protect yourself and your loved ones. If you haven’t gotten the booster shot, please do so," said Nebraska Medicine in the post.

Jeanne Lakey
1d ago

I am vaccinated and currently stuck at home because I tested positive. I have been home for a week, gotten the shots to "treat" covid and feel worse! The only change is my fever broke.

Stephanie Cuddy
1d ago

Why? Vaccinated people are spreading the Rona too. The "shot" isnt working. This was a lab created virus with evil intent. And dont get me started on employers forcing us to be vaccinated.

