ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Italy reports 184 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday - Health Ministry

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 197,552 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223.

Italy has registered 138,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.28 million cases to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pbwrt_0dgPcdPK00
Doctor Francesco Tursi (L) along with colleague treat a patient suffering with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Codogno hospital, in Codogno, Italy, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 14,930 on Saturday, up from 14,591 on Friday.

There were 154 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 120 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,557 from Friday's 1,499.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter and Clelia Oziel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

'It is no longer waves of Covid…it's tidal waves': France sees 208,000 cases in 24 hours - Europe's highest-ever daily tally – as health minister warns there are two infections every second

France has recorded 208,000 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, the highest number seen in Europe throughout the entire pandemic. Health minister Olivier Veran warned lawmakers of the tsunami of new cases, breaking France's own record set a day before with 180,000 infections. Every second, two people in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid#Milan#The Health Ministry#Clelia Oziel
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

COVID on Steroids: The New N501Y Mutation Detected in France and Cameroon

Originated in Cameroon, French researchers detected a new COVID strain that tops all what the world has seen. French researchers say that a new COVID strain detected in people in France contains 46 mutations — even more than Omicron — which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious. Some 12 cases have been spotted so far near Marseille, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.
WORLD
Fortune

Even the unvaccinated in Italy and France are surprisingly okay with new hard-line vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, two of Europe’s biggest economies—Italy and France—are offering the world some clues about what happens if governments finally try to force people to get vaccinated, rather than encouraging, urging, and cajoling them, as they have done since coronavirus jabs rolled out about 13 months ago.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russia's COVID-19 death toll climbs to world's second highest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has overtaken Brazil to have the world’s second-highest death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the United States, data from Russia’s state statistics service and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday. The statistics service, Rosstat, said 87,527 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in November,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

271K+
Followers
264K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy