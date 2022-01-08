ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Ridley trade rumors: Ranking nine potential landing spots for the Falcons wide receiver

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Ridley hasn't played football since before Halloween, and it's possible he won't play for the Falcons again. Or at least that's according to NFL Media's Steve Wyche, who speculated this week on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta that the All-Pro wide receiver "could be looking for a fresh start" in...

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.
Eagles News: Calvin Ridley in Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... So, if the Falcons decide to shop Ridley in the offseason, should the Eagles be interested? The answer, subject to a thorough pre-deal vetting (including a conservation with Ridley), is yes. Ridley is a dynamic playmaker who has a background with both quarterback Jalen Hurts and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith, creating a key fact-finding spot in their internal “cohabitation matrix”. Assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio was also on the Alabama staff when Hurts, Smith and Ridley helped win the squad a national championship following the 2017 season. Pannunzio, Smith and Hurts can create a support system for Ridley, who is likely to look for that in his next spot. Ridley’s background with Hurts and Smith should also benefit the Eagles on the field, as they remain close. Smith and Ridley exchanged jerseys following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Falcons.
Which team gets the final NFC playoff spot: 49ers or Saints?

Either the San Francisco 49ers or the New Orleans Saints will be making the NFC playoffs. With only one playoff berth left to be had, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon. While they are not facing each other head-to-head...
NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
