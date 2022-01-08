ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dortmund fights back to win, cuts Bayern's Bundesliga lead

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund fought back from two goals down after a lackluster...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Bayern München vs Borussia M’gladbach player ratings as the visitors shock the league leaders in a 1-2 upset

Bayern München vs Borussia M’gladbach: Bayern München host Borussia M’gladbach at Allianz Arena on Matchday 18 of the ongoing edition of the Bundesliga. It was an intense start to the game from the Bavarians and their efforts finally came to fruition as their starman, Robert Lewandoski opened the scoring for them in just 16 minutes.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga

Watch the best moments of the Dortmund win. Eintracht have these players absent for today's game. Barkok, da Costa, Hauge and Lenz. The home team has this XI starter. This is the XI starter of Dortmund. 11:54 AM4 hours ago. Injuries Dortmund. Dortmund arrive with enough injuries for this game.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
SkySports

Borussia Dortmund cut Bayern Munich lead, Barcelona held by Granada - European round-up

Borussia Dortmund fought back from two goals down after a lacklustre start to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 and return some excitement to the Bundesliga title race. Mahmoud Dahoud's 89th-minute winner, after Jude Bellingham had equalised in the 86th, moved Dortmund six points behind Bayern Munich a day after the leaders' 2-1 home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.
SOCCER
The Independent

Borussia Dortmund stage late comeback at Frankfurt to close gap at the top

Borussia Dortmund staged a dramatic late comeback to win 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt and close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to six points.Bayern, depleted by Covid-19 cases at the club, had suffered a shock home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday in the first game after the German top-flight’s winter break.However, it looked as if Dortmund would fail to take advantage after two goals from Rafael Borre saw Frankfurt lead 2-0 at half-time.⏱️ '70 🦅2⃣➖0⃣💛⏱️ '89 🦅2⃣➖3⃣💛An instant #Bundesliga classic as @BlackYellow come from behind to claim their first league win in Frankfurt since 2013. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5uAecGG68y—...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Bayern beaten as Bundesliga’s return is haunted by spectre of ghost games

There had been serious doubt over whether it would happen and even though it eventually did, many pondered whether it should have. In most other contexts this game would have been something to savour rather than to fret over, with Borussia Mönchengladbach the closest Bayern Munich have had to a bogey team during their near-decade of plenty, thus providing a worthy curtain-raiser for the Bundesliga’s Rückrunde.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Borussia M Nchengladbach#Ap
The Independent

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.He is the Premier League’s top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.🚨🏆 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!🌍👑 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world? 🇵🇱 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick calls on Manchester United’s fringe players to deal with lack of game time ‘in professional way’

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Manchester United’s fringe players are unhappy with their lack of playing time under him but believes it is up to them to “deal with that in a professional way”.The United interim manager added that those frustrated by their lack of opportunities have acted professionally to the best of his knowledge, though as many as 11 first-team players are understood to want to leave in search of regular football or a fresh startAnthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson are among those keen to earn more regular opportunities elsewhere, with others like Paul Pogba,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Leipzig wins; Freiburg, Leverkusen drop points in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig has overcome a host of coronavirus infections to beat 10-man Mainz 4-1, while Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen both dropped points after leading in the Bundesliga. Patrik Schick’s 17th goal of the season wasn’t enough for Leverkusen, which was fortunate to emerge with a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin. Freiburg drew against relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld 2-2. American forward Ricardo Pepi made his debut as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim. Stuttgart drew at last-placed Greuther Fürth 0-0.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy