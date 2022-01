After 2020, during which it seemed everything was canceled and all the news was bad, many Franklin Countians were looking forward to a better and brighter 2021. For many, this turned out to be true, with the return of festivals, parades, concerts, shows and other community events. From business to schools to sports and more, it was another banner year in Franklin County. COVID-19 still maintained a presence in Franklin county, from vaccine clinics to to virtual schooling stints to mask mandates, but much was back to normal.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO