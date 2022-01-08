ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia releases a princess after three years in captivity

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 1 day ago

A Saudi princess who was imprisoned in Riyadh for nearly three years has been released. A human rights organization announced this on Saturday. Basma bint Saud, 57, the daughter of the second Saudi king, has been imprisoned in a...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
Business Insider

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkey's president to stop bringing up the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he's meeting with MBS, The Wall Street Journal reported. Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. MBS reportedly wants Erdogan to stop mentioning Khashoggi's murder. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Dakar rally blast 'embarrassment' for Saudi Arabia: analysts

An explosion that badly injured a French driver at the Dakar rally has embarrassed Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to position itself as a global sports hub, analysts said. Driver Philippe Boutron, 61, was seriously wounded in the explosion, which the Saudi authorities insist was accidental.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#King Of Saudi Arabia#Princess
TheDailyBeast

Khashoggi Assassins Living Their Best Lives With ‘Seven-Star Accommodation’ in Riyadh: Report

Three of the men convicted of being part of the government death squad that in 2018 murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are living “in seven-star accommodation” at a Riyadh compound, according to intelligence sources cited by The Guardian. Salah al-Tubaigy, the forensic scientist accused of dismembering Khashoggi with a bone saw, was seen inside the government-run facility, as were Khashoggi body double Mustafa al-Madani and alleged operation leader Mansour Abahussein. The Saudi government sentenced the killers to life in prison, with some members of the hit team receiving death sentences. However, two eyewitnesses quoted by the Guardian say Tubaigy, Madani, and Abahussein continue to work as normal, staying in luxurious villas run by Saudi Arabia’s State Security agency. They reportedly receive family members in between visits to the on-site gym, and caterers and gardeners “frequently attend the compound,” according to the outlet.
SAUDI ARABIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
740thefan.com

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will make a visit next month to Saudi Arabia, whose ties with Ankara have been strained in recent years. Asked about resolving issues in exports to Saudi Arabia as he left a trade event, Erdogan said he would...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi-led coalition launches 'large-scale' Yemen operation after deadly strike

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after missiles fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years. In a statement on the Huthis' Telegram channel, he said the rebels had launched three ballistic missiles on Jazan, a southern region of the kingdom bordering Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Yemeni rebels claim seized UAE ship was transporting weapons

Yemen’s rebel government unveiled weapons it says it seized on Monday aboard a United Arab Emirates-flagged military ship ferrying equipment bound for the Saudi-led armed forces it is fighting.But sources speaking to Saudi-controlled news outlets claimed the military vehicles and rifles displayed by the Iranian-backed Houthi forces at a televised press conference were “planted”. That is despite markings on some of the equipment denoting it as belonging to the Saudi-led coalition of forces fighting the Houthis, formally known as Ansarullah.The ship seizure has escalated tempers in a war that has already killed at least 370,000 people and displaced nearly four...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Saudi Arabia Accuses Iran, Hezbollah of Aiding Houthis After Deadly Missile Attack

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen’s Houthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen’s government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with sophisticated weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy