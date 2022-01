After months of waiting, Tuukka Rask is finally on the verge of returning to the Boston Bruins. The 34-year-old goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement earlier this week with the Providence Bruins with the expectation to get into some game action. It’s certainly important for him to get playing time, as he had labrum surgery on his hip during the offseason. Yet, the American Hockey League (AHL) games he was expected to start were sadly postponed. Now, the Finnish goalie may end up joining the NHL club before even suiting up with Providence, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. With this, we could be seeing him very soon.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO