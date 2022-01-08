ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle's season reaches new low with FA Cup humiliation

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

At least Newcastle's fight to stay in the English Premier League won't...

www.ftimes.com

BBC

FA Cup highlights: Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

Watch highlights as Joe Ironside scores the winner as League One Cambridge secure a huge FA Cup upset by beating Premier League Newcastle at St James' Park. MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport...
theScore

Newcastle crash out of FA Cup in home loss to 3rd-tier Cambridge

Newcastle United's January rebuild may be a bigger job than their new owners initially thought. The Magpies, flush from their takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October, fell to a 1-0 defeat to League One's Cambridge United in Saturday's FA Cup third-round fixtures. Joe Ironside's close-range finish in...
SkySports

Newcastle 0-1 Cambridge United: Magpies suffer FA Cup third-round giant-killing

Joe Ironside gatecrashed Kieran Trippier's party as League One Cambridge United dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James' Park. The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened side.
fourfourtwo.com

League One Cambridge stun Newcastle with FA Cup upset at St James’ Park

Joe Ironside gatecrashed Kieran Trippier’s party as League One Cambridge dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James’ Park. The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened side.
froggyweb.com

Soccer-Newcastle humiliated by Cambridge in FA Cup, holders Leicester through

(Reuters) – Newcastle United suffered a humiliating 1-0 home defeat by third-tier Cambridge United but holders Leicester City began their defence of the FA Cup by trouncing Premier League rivals Watford 4-1 in the third round on Saturday. Premier League strugglers Newcastle flexed their new financial muscle by signing...
The US Sun

Watch entire Cambridge team copy Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration after stunning Newcastle in FA Cup

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S 'Siu' celebration is a well known sight to both Premier League and Champions League opposition. Newcastle themselves have already seen it twice this season after Ronaldo's double on his emotional return to Manchester United, but now Cambridge United have also performed the celebration against the Magpies. It rubbed...
