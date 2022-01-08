Newcastle's season reaches new low with FA Cup humiliation

Newcastle United’s players were paid a surprise visit by the club’s Saudi Arabian chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his bodyguards moments after their humiliating FA Cup 1-0 defeat by Cambridge United. The chairman was flanked by his security details as he made an impromptu visit to the home dressing...
Joe Ironside gatecrashed Kieran Trippier's party as League One Cambridge United dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James' Park. The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened side.
Newcastle United players were rightly left shocked and embarrassed by the events of their FA Cup exit against League One side Cambridge United. But what they most likely did not expect was to receive a visit from the very top of the club. As reported by The Telegraph, Newcastle’s new...
They will remember this day at Cambridge United forever. This is a result that will never be forgotten. An FA Cup victory to cherish for those who played in it, coached on the sidelines and those who cheered and sang in the stands - but especially for Joe Ironside. Ironside...
Joe Ironside grew up idolising Alan Shearer and he emulated the Newcastle United legend by scoring a "dream" goal at St James' Park as Cambridge United dumped his hero's former club out of the FA Cup. The 28-year-old, along with housemate and goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, starred for the League One...
Mark Bonner described his Cambridge United’s side’s FA Cup third round giant-killing at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park as a fairytale after watching Joe Ironside’s second-half goal stun the struggling home side. It represented a tactical triumph for Bonner, a 36-year-old new-school manager who never...
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S 'Siu' celebration is a well known sight to both Premier League and Champions League opposition. Newcastle themselves have already seen it twice this season after Ronaldo's double on his emotional return to Manchester United, but now Cambridge United have also performed the celebration against the Magpies. It rubbed...
