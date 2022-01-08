ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

By ANGELO FICHERA, JOSH KELETY - Associated Press
Mind-Blowing Covid Interview: Joe Rogan And mRNA Vaccine Expert Robert Malone On Massive Pandemic-Related Controversies

There’s an extraordinarily interesting interview that should be addressed here as well for all our readers, no matter how controversial it is. You might be aware of the fact that the mRNA vaccine expert/inventor dr. Robert Malone went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to raise concerns over the covid 19 vaccines and also to touch a bunch of other interesting related issues.
‘No academic credibility’: Experts debunk mass psychosis Covid theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan podcast

Psychology experts have explained that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to show that a theory aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast about people believing in mainstream ideas around Covid is true. Jay Van Bavel, an assistant professor of psychology at New York University, was among many professors of psychology and neurological science to debunk a concept called “mass formation psychosis”.“To my knowledge, there’s no evidence whatsoever for this concept,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday. Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant...
‘We have Covid, shhh’: plane passenger shocked by woman’s text on flight

A plane passenger was reportedly shocked to glimpse a woman’s text message over her shoulder on a recent flight which read, “We have Covid, shhhh”.The traveller uploaded a picture of the message on the woman’s phone to Reddit, along with the caption: “Is this even legal?”.The rest of the message in the image shared reads: “That’s why we’re returning home a day early. On the plane…”It is unclear whether the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, was real, with some users suggesting the photo had been faked.Others pontificated that the woman wrote the message on purpose as she...
