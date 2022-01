The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets meet at 4:25 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium in a Week 18 game the NFL flexed out of the early time slot and into the afternoon slate. Thanks to a recent three-game winning streak, the Buffalo Bills have regained control of the AFC East. Heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale, it all comes down to this: If Buffalo wants to reign supreme over their AFC East foes for a second consecutive season and guarantee themselves of at least one home playoff game in Western New York, the Bills need to either defeat the Jets (4-12) or hope for the Miami Dolphins (8-8) to knock off the New England Patriots (10-6) for a second time this year.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO