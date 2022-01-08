ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This mustachoed queen bears a striking likeness to late singer

By Eileen AJ Connelly
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago
Mostaccioli a cat that resembles Freddie Mercury due to his black mustache has gained over 1,000 Instagram followers in a short period of time. Jam Press/@izanami.and.mostaccio

The resemblance is “guaranteed to blow your mind.”

A cat sporting a black mustache across its face that brings to mind late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has gained 1,000 Instagram followers in the past few days as social media croons over the uncanny likeness to the late frontman.

Mostaccioli the cat, rescued as stray in Southern California in August 2020, got more than 19,000 views for one short snippet of her “singing” on the account she shares with her sibling Izanami.

Commenters have dubbed the kitty “Freddie Purrcury.”

The diva kitty’s ‘band mates’ posted a thank you to her burgeoning fan base this week.

“She hopes her new followers enjoy seeing her daily life as much as she loves sharing it,” it read.

reddie Mercury performing live on stage at Groenoordhallen, Lieden.
Mostaccioli has been dubbed “Freddie Purrcury” by fans of his on social media.
Mostaccioli was a stray cat rescued in southern Callifornia.

NYPost

NYPost

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

