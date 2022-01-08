Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, analysis and predictions for Saturday’s NFL Week 18 games

Home teams in CAPS:

Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5) over DENVER BRONCOS

The Chiefs can grab the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye with a win and a Titans loss at Houston. The second part isn’t likely, but the Titans won’t play the Texans until Sunday, so Chiefs backers won’t have to worry about that disincentive showing up on the scoreboard.

With Drew Lock quarterbacking the Broncos, not going to sweat the hefty spread.

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) over PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith likely will miss the game for the Cowboys, but the Eagles sent 12 players into that same COVID protocol midweek. Dallas has clinched the NFC East and Philadelphia a wild-card berth. Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are going to go full out. Hope he’s telling the truth.